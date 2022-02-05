212Quest to Host a Lisbon – Madrid Self-Drive Travel Adventure Quest for Travel Enthusiasts

Start the self-drive adventure in Lisbon and end in the cosmopolitan city of Madrid.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 212Quest is pleased to announce the Lisbon-Madrid self-drive travel adventure for travel and hunts enthusiasts. Participants will explore the contrasting delights of laid-back Lisbon against the energetic city of Madrid in this quest. They will also see beautiful sceneries and historical sites like the captivating Prado Museum in Madrid to the National Museum of Ancient Art in Lisbon. This self-drive travel adventure will be the perfect blend of fun and excitement.Participants will join other travelers in this 11-day trip that takes them through Peniche, Algarve Region, Seville down to Madrid. They will also follow trails of clues and find items that lead them to the final destination. But, that’s not all. Participants stand a chance of getting a 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become the first-place, second-place, or third-place winner of the travel quest.Interested participants can find more details about the travel quest and how to apply by visiting https://212quest.com/ About 212Quest212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.