Biomass Gasification Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report by IMARC Group, titled “Biomass Gasification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, estimates that the global biomass gasification market reached a value of US$ 98.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Biomass Gasification Market Trends:

The growing rural electrification rate and escalating demand for decentralized electricity are primarily driving the global biomass gasification market. Besides this, the widespread acceptance of these systems for waste processing as a replacement for conventional techniques, including incineration and landfill, is further propelling the market growth. In addition to this, several manufacturers and government bodies have been consistently investing in developing advanced technologies, such as systems that aid in the conversion of different coal blends into clean synthesis gas. Additionally, the growing development and commercialization of small- to large-scale biomass gasification systems combined with power generation equipment will continue to bolster the global biomass gasification market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

• Lahti Energia

• Vaskiluodon Voima

• Rudorsdorfer Zement

• Essent

• Electrabel

Breakup by Source:

• Solid Biomass

• Biogas

• Municipal Waste

• Liquid Biomass

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

