The Worldwide Cancer Biomarkers Market to rise at 11.8 % CAGR through the end of the forecast period in 2027

Cancer Biomarkers Market

The market is bifurcated into omic technologies, imaging technologies, immunoassays, and cytogenetics-based tests.

Cancer Biomarkers Market by Profiling Technology (Omic Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassays &Cytogenetics Based Tests), Biomolecule (Genetic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cancer Biomarkers Market by Profiling Technology (Omic Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassays, and Cytogenetics Based Tests), Biomolecule (Genetic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers, and Glyco-biomarkers), Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer, and Others), and Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Prognostics,Risk Assessment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global cancer biomarker market has witnessed an unprecedented growth in past few years. Rise in importance of biological and targeted drug therapies, technological developments, and surgein prevalence of various types of cancers contribute toward the cancer biomarker market growth. Moreover, cancer biomarkers are commonly used, as they are more reliable and accurate than other diagnostic techniques. The market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.The market is estimated to gain momentum in developing regions of Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increase in geriatric population and undiagnosed patients, surge in the adoption of remote patient monitoring devices, rise in disposable income, and surge inawareness about the benefits of cancer biomarkers are expected to boost the market growth in these regions.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Exact Sciences Corporation, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are provided in this report.

COVID-19 scenario-

Prevention of cancer by analyzing various cancer biomarkers using different diagnostic methods is an effective approach to obtain quick results for the treatment.So, although a number of industries have been badly affected by the pandemic, the medical diagnostics industry has, quite naturally, not confronted the impacts on a severe note.

However, the global lockdown has led to postponement of the procedures and accordingly, there's been a short-term decline in the revenue rate in cancer biomarkers market. But, it's expected that the market would experience massive gains through the end of the pandemic.

The genetic biomarkers segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on biomolecule, the genetic biomarkers segment contributed to nearly half of the global cancer biomarkers market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2027. This is due to its accuracy and precision while detecting cancer and monitoring the effectiveness of the treatment. Simultaneously, the glycol-biomarkers segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.5% by 2027. Increase in awareness about the roles of glycosylation and other post translational modifications in cancer biology fuels the segment growth.

