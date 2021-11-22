Automotive NVH Materials Market Size, Share | Industry Trends Report 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive NVH Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global automotive NVH materials market reached a value of US$ 11.01 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The growing sales of automobiles on account of the expanding population in developing regions are primarily driving the automotive NVH materials market across the globe. In addition to this, the implementation of stringent regulations for reducing vehicle noise levels is also augmenting the demand for NVH materials. Furthermore, several key manufacturers are developing lightweight vehicles with improved fuel efficiency, which assist in enhancing the noise and vibration quality of the cars. Additionally, the rising influence of NVH and Vehicle Refinement Levels on buying decisions, advanced NVH products with innovative technologies, and inflating income levels will continue to propel the automotive NVH materials market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

• BASF SE

• The DOW Chemical Company

• ExxonMobil

• 3M Company

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

• Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

• Covestro AG

• Celanese Corporation

• Huntsman Corporation

• Lanxess AG

• Borgers AG.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Polyurethane

• Mixed Textiles Fibers

• Fiber Glass

• Polyester Fiber

• NBR

• Polypropylene

• PVC

• Textile Materials (Synthetic)

• Textile Materials (Cotton)

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicles

• LCV

• HCV

Breakup by Application:

• Trunk Module

• Floor Module

• Wheel Arches

• Cockpit Module

• Roof Module

• Engine Casing

• Bonnet Liners

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

