212Quest Bulgaria Self-drive Travel Adventure Quest is Open for Participation

Explorers will start and end their explorative travel quest in the beautiful city of Sofia.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With fewer crowds, exciting travel activities, stunning architecture, rich history, pulsating nightlife, beautiful landscapes, and the famous Black Sea beaches, Bulgaria is one tourist country with a lot to do and see.And to make things more adventurous, 212Quest is opening their Bulgaria self-drive travel adventure quest to people that love treasure hunts and travels. This 8-day sailing adventure takes participants across 11 different locations in Croatia. They will search for clues, dig up answers and follow mysterious trails that point them towards the final destination and a gift. But, that’s not all. Participants also get a 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they become our first-place, second-place, or third-place winner.Travelers and explorers that wish to experience this once-in-a-lifetime Bulgaria travel adventure can find more details about the quest on https://212quest.com/ About 212Quest212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.