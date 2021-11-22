Micro Motor Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.1% to Reach $56,066.2 Million by 2030

The benefits associated with micro motor such as high torque, low noise level, save energy, and increase operational efficiency fuel the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global micro motor market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to benefits associated with micro motors, growth in micro motors in HVAC, and other end-user industry. In addition, rise in adoption of micro motors in servomotors drives the growth of the micro motor market.

However, high capital investment and downshift in the automotive industry are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global micro motor market. Conversely, use of micro motor in robots is projected to provide remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global micro motor market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Micro Motor Market by Type, Technology, Power Consumption, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global micro motor market size was valued at $36.48 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $56.0 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Micro motor is compact in size, possesses high torque, requires less maintenance, is low noise level, and provides better torque to weight ratio. This motor is used in various applications such as automotive, beauty & healthcare products, and robotics. Such instances drive the growth of the micro motor market.

Major Key Players

Mabuchi Motor Co Ltd

Nidec Corporation

Buhler Motor GmbH

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Maxon Motor AG

Arc Systems Inc

ABB Group

Mitsuba Corporation

Constar Micromotor Co Ltd

Siemens AG.

Key Market Segments

By Type

AC

DC

By Technology

Brushed Motor

Brushless Motor

By Power Consumption

Below 9V

10V-20V

21V-50V

More than 50V

By Application

Industrial

Automotive & Aerospace

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

