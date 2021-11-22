The Accent Coach Discusses the Importance of Accent Reduction in Business
Claudette Roche, The Accent Coach, dives into how accent reduction can play a role in the business world.
The best part is seeing their confidence skyrocket. That is so incredible to see.”VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claudette Roche, The Accent Coach, dives into how accent reduction can play a role in the business world. From presentations to meetings, Roche says that reducing one’s accent can help improve a person’s confidence, as well as effectively get their message across.
“Sometimes, individuals with accents, particularly thicker accents, are considered less credible and less intelligent. It’s sad because they might be as capable as their counterparts, but they are judged based on their accent,” Roche states.
“So, what I do is I work with these individuals to reduce their accent so that they can clearly communicate within the workplace. We work on proper enunciation and pronunciation which can really help them further their career. They won’t have to repeat themselves. Others might pay attention to what they have to say more. It’s really rewarding when I hear from previous clients how well things are going for them,” The Accent Coach adds.
She elaborates further, “The best part is seeing their confidence skyrocket. That is so incredible to see. And then the other side is that they feel confident to go after what they want in life, whether that be career goals or certain social activities.”
Accent prejudice can cost people their jobs and their careers. It’s a real thing - something that isn’t talked about enough. Yet, with accent reduction becoming more and more mainstream, these individuals can turn to coaches to reduce their accent and reduce the stigma.
“A lot of people don’t like the idea of accent reduction because it implies that there is a problem with their accent. But actually, it’s not a problem with their accent. Rather, it’s a problem with how people receive it. Unfortunately, we can’t change others. Yet, we can change ourselves,” Roche says. “And when it comes to changing yourself, you can reduce your accent and thus, reduce others’ negative perception of you. In turn, you take control back into your own hands, which I think is very empowering, especially for those that have immigrated from another country recently and have come to certain countries to expand their opportunities.”
