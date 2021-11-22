Insights on Proximity Sensor Market Growth Forecasts Featuring - Autonics, Balluff GmbH., Honeywell, Panasonic
Stratistics MRC report, Proximity Sensor Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis by Size, Share, Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proximity Sensor Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Product (Fixed, Adjustable), Technology (Ultrasonic, Capacitive), Application (Mobile Devices, Conveyor Systems), End User (Food, Pharmaceutical) and By Geography
The Global Proximity Sensor Market is accounted for $3.18 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $5.59 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as the increase in the demand for industrial automation and non-contact sensing technology are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, low-cost sensors increasing threat to scale down quality is hampering the market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Proximity Sensor Market include Autonics Corporation, Balluff GmbH., Datalogic SpA, Delta Electronics Inc, Fargo Controls, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Keyence Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, OMRON Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Riko Opto-electronics Technology Co. Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc., SICK AG, and ST Microelectronics NV.
Proximity Sensor Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry's supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets.
