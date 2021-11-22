Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1300 Block of Kenyon Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Stick) offense that occurred on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in the 1300 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:07 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for report of an assault with a stick. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from severe lacerations. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, November 20, 2021, 21 year-old Muhammad Abubakar, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Stick).