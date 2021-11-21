Arrests Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) of Establishment Offenses in the Third and Fourth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third and Fourth Districts announce arrests have been made and an additional suspect is sought in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) of Establishment offenses that occurred on Friday, November 19, 2021 in the in the Third and Fourth Districts.

Fourth District

At approximately 7:12 pm the suspects entered an establishment in the 4600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects approached store employees while brandishing a handgun and demanding US currency. One of the suspects assaulted one of the victims with a hammer, took the US currency and fled the scene. The victim was treated on the scene. CCN 21-169-389

Shortly after the above offense, the suspects entered an establishment in the 3200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspects approached store employees while brandishing a handgun and demanding US currency. The victim complied. The suspect then approached another victim and demand their property. The victim refused and the suspects produced a handgun and hammer. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-169-441

Third District

At approximately 8:40 pm, three suspects entered an establishment in the 400 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The suspects approached store employees while brandishing a handgun and demanding US currency. The suspects assaulted the victims. The victims were able to detain two of the suspects until police arrived. One of the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

CCN 21-169-437

On Friday, November 19, 2021, 26 year-old Malik Seltzer and a 13 year old juvenile Male, both of Southwest, DC were arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.