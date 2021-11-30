Mental Health Counseling Available: Targeting Young Adults & College Students in Lexington, KY

Savannah Martha, MA, LPCA Office available for in-person sessions!

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Counseling requires an open mind, vulnerability, and self-exploration. Working with a counselor will help increase self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and will help you create more fulfilling relationships. Every individual should have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential and become the best possible version of themselves. Counseling will provide you with the necessary tools to navigate areas of your life that may feel overwhelming and unmanageable... now is the perfect time to reach out for support!

Savannah Martha works with adults and specializes in depression, anxiety, addiction, trauma, grief, post-pandemic anxiety, life transitions, stress, relationship issues, self-esteem, boundaries, family conflict, spirituality, body image concerns, mood disorders, impulse control, coping skills, & life coaching. She has her Master's degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University.

Savannah strives to provide a unique therapeutic experience to each of her clients. She will encourage you to achieve vulnerability and honesty within yourself. She will encourage you to prioritize your mental health by implementing balance into your daily life. She believes that achieving balance is important because it allows you to secure your mental peace and improve wellbeing. Savannah also strives to be a therapist who prioritizes her mental health and wellness in order to provide the best possible service to her clients.

Savannah uses an individualized, personal approach to build rapport with her clients so they can feel comfortable in fully expressing themselves. She focuses on Cognitive Behavior Techniques that will help clients improve their thought patterns if they are dedicated to putting in effort outside of the therapy room. She also implements Solution-Focused techniques that will help you create and achieve realistic and reasonable goals for yourself. Lastly, emphasizing mindfulness-based cognitive therapies in her practice has been beneficial in helping clients increase their ability to regulate their emotions and become more in touch with themselves. She looks forward to guiding you through your journey.

