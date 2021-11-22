The Brand New Single Blow By Nafro Featuring 3-60 Is Already A Big Hit
Nafro recently released new single Blow featuring 3-60 Is Creating Waves Among The Music Lovers
Never look back, everything you need is in front of you. Be what inspires you that’s how they will believe you”FAROE ISLANDS, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nafro’s new single Blow featuring 3-60 is gaining massive popularity. Nafro is a songwriter who grew up listening to hip hop, Afro Pop, RnB and Reggae music. When he started releasing his songs in 2019, the unique mixture of the different music styles he was influenced by, helped him create something entirely new and different for the music fans.
His latest single Blow is already being streamed across all music streaming platforms, and also features 3-60, who recently released a hugely popular studio song called "Top Shelf".
Before Blow, Nafro was already popular because of his mega hit single Kipenzi.
Music lovers can stream Blow and discover other important links here : https://linktr.ee/blowft3dash60
About Nafro
Nafro was born in Nairobi, Kenya, and now calls the Faroe Islands , Denmark, his home. His music is influenced primarily by Hip Hop, Afro Pop, RnB, and reggae, making it catchy and real. Flex and Revolution Freestyle are two of his most notable works. His first love has always been music, and he is dedicated to making good tunes. He is a one-man army who is skilled in composition, performance, and production. To follow Nafro visit: https://linktr.ee/Nafro
About 3-60
3-60 a.ka. Ed Mallory is a rap artist who also does his own production and songwriting.
He comes with a unique background and a very distinctive sound. Ed is a Pittsburgh native, and has experienced life in places like Orlando(Florida) and Los Angeles (California), where he still resides. His music defines the artist’s style and background in a unique way. His sound captures the nuances of various hip-hop currents to perfection. To follow 3-60 visit: https://linktr.ee/3dash60
Nafro x 3-60 Blow (single) Released On 11/19/21