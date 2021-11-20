COVID-19 vaccine booster doses now available for all adults 18 and older

For immediate release: November 20, 2021 (21-227)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: State COVID-19 Information Hotline, 1-800-525-0127

Eligibility expansion will further protect families this holiday season

OLYMPIA - Booster doses of all three COVID-19 vaccine types are now available for everyone 18 and older. The expansion comes following recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

At least six months after receiving both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine:

Adults age 50 and older, or those 18 and older living in a long-term care facility, should receive a booster dose, and

receive a booster dose, and Those 18 through 49 may receive a booster dose.

Everyone 18 and older who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster shot two months after getting vaccinated.

“We want people to be as safe and as healthy as possible. Expanding booster eligibility to all adults will further protect families, especially as we gather for the holidays,” said Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH. “We know COVID-19 vaccines work, and boosters further increase immunity and protection. If you are 18 or older, and enough time has passed, I strongly encourage you to get a booster dose.”

Booster doses are especially important for those at high risk of severe COVID-19, including older adults, people with chronic conditions, and anyone living in a congregate setting. Across Washington, more than 860,000 people have received an additional dose, which includes both booster doses and third doses. Any of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available for use may be administered as a booster dose, regardless of which vaccine was used for the primary series.

Everyone age 5 and older is currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. People who have not yet been vaccinated are highly encouraged to make an appointment today to protect themselves and those around them. To find a vaccine location near you, visit Vaccine Locator or call the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance if available.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

### Print Version (PDF)