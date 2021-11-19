Suspects Sought in a Destruction of Property Offense: 100 Block of Waltman Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Destruction of Property offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in the 100 block of Waltman Place, Northeast.

At approximately 5:40 am, the suspects damaged property, outside of a residence at the listed location. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspect were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.