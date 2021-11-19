Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of 29th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, November 15, 2021, in the 1300 block of 29th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:20 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects brandished a firearm, assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/aZ8rktHKUD0

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.