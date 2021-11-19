Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 900 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) Offense that occurred on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in the 900 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:30 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim and fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, November 18, 2021, 28 year-old Kyle Alifom, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).