Attorney General Schmitt Files Comment Letter Protecting Missouri’s Farmers, Opposing Proposed Fake Meat Labeling Standards Change

Nov 19, 2021, 15:02 PM by AG Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt earlier this month filed a comment letter during the comment period of a proposed USDA rule change that would affect the labeling of “fake meat” products. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has been successful in defending a Missouri state statute that prohibits the labeling of “fake meat” products as meat.