11/19/21-ACACIA KOA SALVAGED FROM PUBLIC LANDS AVAILABLE AT AUCTION ON MAUI

November 19, 2021

ACACIA KOA SALVAGED FROM PUBLIC LANDS AVAILABLE AT AUCTION ON MAUI

(Honolulu) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will be conducting a forest products auction for Acacia koa wood. All wood pieces are from the West Maui State Forest Reserve on the island of Maui.

Interested applicants will receive detailed sale information including pictures, dimensions, an information sheet, estimated value (starting bid price) of wood available, and an auction registration form. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be time slots designated to view the wood pieces on site at the Maui DOFAW base yard.

The online auction will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 9am to 1pm. A zoom link will be included in the ‘Registration Form Receipt’ confirmation email.

All interested applicants please contact Lance De Silva at [email protected] for detailed information and auction packets.

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office) https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/