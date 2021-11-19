DHS Announces $2 Million in Funding to Help Wisconsinites Access Affordable Health Insurance

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake today at an open enrollment event in Appleton announced $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for Covering Wisconsin to support efforts to make sure that Wisconsinites have the health care coverage they need for themselves and their families. This investment will support the statewide non-profit as it raises awareness and offers personalized assistance to guide people through the process of finding coverage.

“The importance of having health insurance has been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. For people who may not get their insurance through employment, it can be a confusing and daunting task to figure out on their own,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Covering Wisconsin has the relationships and expertise to help people across the state evaluate their options and find what works best for them. These funds will bolster and expand their dedicated efforts to make sure all Wisconsinites have health care coverage.”

Covering Wisconsin is a federally certified, state-licensed navigator agency based out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with years of experience helping Wisconsinites secure health insurance coverage, seek timely care, and navigate the healthcare system, with a focus on communities most at risk. This funding will support outreach and awareness efforts; expand enrollment assistance services; enhance efforts to reach underserved and vulnerable populations with the information they need; and create easy-to-understand materials to help people understand coverage changes that may affect them as programs implemented during the pandemic come to a close, such as the end of continuous coverage through Medicaid.

Covering Wisconsin is eager to help at this big moment of coverage transition for many state residents, said Allison Espeseth, Director of Covering Wisconsin. “As Wisconsin health insurance Navigators, we provide year-round, free, education, and enrollment support to anyone who needs it. Our goal is to make finding health insurance accessible and easy, and to support the health and well-being of all the people of Wisconsin.”

Open enrollment will continue through Jan. 15, 2022. During this limited time, all Wisconsinites are eligible to get enrolled in one of the health plans available on the federal marketplace. Those who already have insurance through the marketplace can also renew, change, or update their plans during this period. Call 211 or visit WisCovered.com for more information today.