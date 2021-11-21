Attorney General Kaul Statement on the Verdict in Wisconsin v. Rittenhouse

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today released the following statement regarding the verdict in Wisconsin v. Rittenhouse.

“The residents of Kenosha have endured significant hardship over the course of more than a year, and they have worked hard to heal their community. It is imperative that everyone who wishes to make their voice heard about today’s verdict does so peacefully and respects the right of Kenosha residents to be safe and to continue healing.

“Let me be clear: I condemn vigilantism. It is dangerous and illegal, and it has no place in our communities. The actions of those attempting to take the law into their own hands only put the safety of law enforcement officers and communities in danger.

“We have work to do to make our communities more equitable and safer. We must work together to seek greater unity and not division, with hope and not fear, and we must be unwavering in our pursuit of equal justice under the law.”