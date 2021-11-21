Mississippi Department of Public Safety Receives National Award for “Skip the Line” Program

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s “Skip the Line” program was selected as an award recipient in the Center for Digital Government’s annual Government Experience Awards. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety received the prestigious recognition for the seamless use of emerging technology and people-first delivery of digital government solutions to improve service delivery and better connect the government of Mississippi to its citizens.

“When my administration came into office in 2020, in-person wait times at Driver Service Bureau locations exceeded over two hours,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Today, thanks to the “Skip the Line” program, in-person wait times have been reduced to an average of 18 minutes. My administration is committed to enhancing citizen to government interactions, and the “Skip the Line” program’s success is proof we’re getting the job done.”

“This recognition is a true testament to the hard work of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Driver Service Bureau teams,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We are continually committed to transforming the citizen experience by reducing lines and improving service delivery. Through our successful partnership with our eGovernment partner, NIC Mississippi, we have been able to provide citizens with additional services, including online appointment scheduling and address changes.”

The Government Experience Awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities, and counties that excel at creating useful online government services and applications. The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and sets the standard for measuring best practices in state and local government.

The award-winning “Skip the Line” program includes:

Online Appointment Scheduling – The TeleGov platform allows citizens to schedule in-person appointments at all Driver Service Bureau locations and “skip the line” when they arrive. To schedule an appointment online, please visit www.dps.ms.gov/appointment

Skip the Line Cams – Live camera feeds are available at nine major driver license stations across the state. Citizens can view real-time feeds of station lines and modify visits accordingly. To view the cameras, please visit www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/live-feeds

Online Change of Address – Change of addresses on driver licenses and ID cards can now be completed online from any device. To change your address, please visit www.ms.gov/dps/license_renewal/ChangeAddress

Firearm Renewals – Firearm Permit Renewals now utilize fingerprints on file submitted with the initial concealed carry permit purchases. Applications are now available online for quick access, eliminating the requirement of an in-person visit. Firearm permit renewal applications can be accessed at www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/Firearms/Home

For additional information about the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s “Skip the Line” program, please visit www.dps.ms.gov or www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.