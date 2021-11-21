The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Announces New Hires and Promotions at the State Medical Examiner’s Office

JACKSON, Miss. – Commissioner Sean Tindell announced today several new hires and promotions at the State Medical Examiner’s Office, including the appointment of Dr. Staci Turner to Chief Medical Examiner.

Dr. Turner previously served as the Interim Chief Medical Examiner. Prior to joining the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Dr. Turner served as the Regional Deputy Chief Medical Examiner for the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. She also previously served as the Assistant Medical Examiner at Forensic Medical in Nashville, Tennessee, and as the Medical Examiner for the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Dr. Turner received her Medical Degree from the University of Kentucky and graduated with high distinction. She completed pathology residency training at the University of Kentucky. She also completed the Forensic Pathology Fellowship program at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, Texas.

In addition to the appointment of Dr. Turner, the following individuals will serve in new roles at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dr. Ariane Robison, Deputy Medical Examiner – Dr. Ariane Robison joined the State Medical Examiner’s Office to serve as Deputy Medical Examiner. Dr. Robison received her Medical Degree from Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany. She completed a postdoctoral research fellowship at the Johns Hopkins Department of Pathology in Baltimore, Maryland. She completed pathology residency training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, and forensic pathology training at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Kristy Simmons, Director of the State Medical Examiner’s Office – Kristy Simmons has been appointed to serve as Director of the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Simmons has served with the State Medical Examiner’s Office for more than 15 years as a Chief Pathology Technician, Administrator, and Investigator. Simmons received her Bachelor’s Degree in Healthcare Administration from Belhaven University.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is also announcing the appointment of four new Medical Examiner Investigators at the State Medical Examiner’s Office. These positions were created as a result of House Bill 974, which passed in the 2021 Legislative Session and was signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves. These positions require a forensic or medical background and may assist with the completion of autopsies under the supervision of the State Medical Examiner.

Devin Marlow, Medical Examiner Investigator – Devin Marlow serves as a Medical Examiner Investigator for the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Marlow previously served as a Medical Examiner Assistant. Prior to joining the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Marlow served as an Investigator with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Marlow received her Bachelor’s Degree in Forensic Science with an emphasis in Criminal Justice from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Tanya Koehn, Medical Examiner Investigator – Tanya Koehn serves as a Medical Examiner Investigator for the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Koehn previously served as a Medical Examiner Assistant. Prior to joining the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Koehn served as a Funeral Director and Embalmer for Service Corporation International and Parkway Funeral Home. Koehn received her Associate Degree in Funeral Services Technology/Mortuary Science from Holmes Community College.

Alvin Peoples, Medical Examiner Investigator – Alvin Peoples joined the State Medical Examiner’s Office to serve as a Medical Examiner Investigator. Peoples is a registered nurse with ten years of experience in nursing and an additional eight years of experience in the healthcare field. Prior to joining the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Peoples served as an Emergency Room Charge Registered Nurse at Memorial Hospital at Stone County. He previously served as the Deputy Coroner for the Stone County Coroner’s Office. Peoples received his Associate Degree in Nursing from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Cameron Harrington, Medical Examiner Investigator – Cameron Harrington joined the State Medical Examiner’s Office to serve as a Medical Examiner Investigator. Prior to joining the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Harrington served as a Deputy EMA for Stone County Emergency Management Agency. He previously served as the Deputy Coroner for the Stone County Coroner’s Office. Harrington received his Associate Degree in Emergency Medical Sciences/Paramedic from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

“I applaud the legislature and the governor’s office for enacting HB 974, which has allowed the State Medical Examiner’s Office to create new positions that will further help us improve the services that we provide to our citizens,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “It is our belief that Dr. Turner’s leadership, in conjunction with the new hires and promotions within the State Medical Examiner’s Office, will allow us to create efficiencies in determining the cause and manner of death for all reportable deaths requiring investigation.”