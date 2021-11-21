SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/UTV CRASH/TOWN OF POWNAL

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B303317

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker & Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/20/21 @ 1832 hours

STREET: Washing Brook Road

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Middle Pownal Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Cloudy, cold

ROAD CONDITIONS: dirt road, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ralph Wilcox

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE: CF Moto

VEHICLE MODEL: Z Force 950

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled from rollover

INJURIES: Severe head trauma

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: N/A Single vehicle crash

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 11/20/21 at approximately 1832 hours Vermont State Police

were dispatched to the area of 457 Washing Brook Road, Pownal, for a UTV crash.

Troopers arrived on scene and began investigating the incident.

During investigation Troopers learned Ralph Wilcox, Tanya Taylor, and Eric

Becker were riding in the CF Moto side-by-side at the time of the crash.

It is suspected high rates of speed contributed to the UTV losing control and

subsequently flipping completely over before coming to final rest. All 3

occupants were thrown from the vehicle, causing severe bodily injury to Wilcox

and moderate injury to Taylor. It is suspected alcohol was also a contributing

factor in this crash.

Wilcox was transported to the Albany Medical Center for treatment as was Taylor.

This incident is still considered open and pending investigation. Anyone with

information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Justin Walker, of the Shaftsbury

Barracks at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online

at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS.