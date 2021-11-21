Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Attempted Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 900 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in the 900 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 7:47 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect attempted to take US currency from a cash register. No property was obtained and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTmlorgmFMQ

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.