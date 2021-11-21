Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Destruction of Property Offense: 1600 Block of Kramer Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District and the Humane Rescue Alliance seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Destruction of Property offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in the 1600 block of Kramer Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:20 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a firearm being discharged. The victim’s dog was struck by a bullet and sustained injuries to the face. The dog received emergency medical attention and is in the care of HRA, where he will continue to be evaluated.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.