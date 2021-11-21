Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of V Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in the 300 block of V Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:36 am, the suspect approached the victims while they were seated in their vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the victims. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. One of the victims was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark blue Toyota Corolla with unknown tags.

The vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.