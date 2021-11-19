Submit Release
Opinion: Not so fast on California paralawyers

(Subscription required) Paralawyers present an opportunity to effect substantial positive change in the legal profession. A well-designed pilot program, built thoughtfully and in due time, can narrow the justice gap, provide more services, and improve public confidence. Let’s watch and learn from the other state experiments as they work through the growing pains. If California does a paralawyer pilot program, let’s take it slow and get it right the first time.

