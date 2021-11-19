State Supreme Court denies review of $86.7M Roundup verdict

(Subscription required) The state Supreme Court denied review of an $86.7 million verdict in favor of a Livermore couple in their lawsuit against Bayer AG-owned Monsanto because they got non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after using the weed killer Roundup.
