Idaho, other GOP-lead states top list for lowest unemployment rates

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on the news that Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8-percent for October, making Idaho’s unemployment rate the fourth best in the nation.

“It’s not surprising at all that the top 10 states for lowest unemployment rates – including Idaho – are led by Republican governors. Our unrelenting focus on keeping taxes low, governing responsibly, and structuring regulations so they support, not hinder, business have lead to prosperity and opportunity for the people we serve. Our economy just continues to build steam. Congratulations, Idaho!” Governor Little said.

According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8-percent in October, down 0.1 percentage points from September. The state’s labor force grew by 1,470 (0.2-percent) people to 907,622 - the second largest over-the-month increase this year. The labor force participation rate remained at 62.4-percent.

The top states for lowest unemployment rates are:

Nebraska

Utah

Oklahoma

Idaho

South Dakota

Vermont

New Hampshire

Alabama

Georgia

Montana

View the full rankings list here: https://www.bls.gov/web/laus/laumstrk.htm

# # #