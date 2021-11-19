When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Cargill is voluntarily recalling 469, one-pound bags of Wilbur Dark Chocolate Triple Covered Malted Milk Balls. Sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com, the bags are being recalled because it may contain undeclared peanut allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

While packaging the Wilbur Dark Chocolate Triple Covered Malted Milk Balls, a Cargill employee identified a milk-chocolate covered peanut within the malted milk balls and packaging production was immediately stopped. The bag labels do bear a “may contain peanut” statement; however, we are recalling the product in an abundance of caution.

Peanut allergic individuals should not consume the Dark Chocolate Triple Covered Malted Milk Balls.

Recalled product information

This recall affects 469 one-pound bags of Wilbur Dark Chocolate Triple Covered Malted Milk Balls. The products were sold at the Wilbur Chocolate Store in Lititz, Pa., and online at Wilburbuds.com to customers nationwide between September 28, 2021, and November 17, 2021.

The recalled items can be identified using the following information:

Wilbur Dark Chocolate Triple Covered Malted Milk Balls, lot #s 211007MB and 210917MB & UPC and Item Code 200171-16. See back label for UPC and lot codes.

No other Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate or Wilbur products are involved in this recall. No illnesses or health-related complaints have been reported to date to Cargill in connection with this recall.

Customers who purchased any of these products should not consume them and should contact the Wilbur Chocolate Store immediately to receive a full refund and confirm the product has been disposed. Customers with recalled product should contact Denise Auker, Denise_Auker@cargill.com or by calling 717-627-7946 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Eastern, Monday-Friday.

This action by Cargill and Wilbur Chocolate is being taken for cautionary purposes and in the greatest interest of consumer safety.

