My CBD Solutions Now Offering White Label CBD Fitness Products

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with HempPure announced today that it's now offering white label CBD Fitness Products.

A white-label product is a product or service produced by one company that other companies rebrand as their own.

“Train harder with your very own CBD Protein Powder,” said Samantha Knight, press manager and spokesperson for HempPure. “By taking advantage of our white label products, you’ll be able to wow your clients by delivering superior flavor with CBD potency and consistency they can count on.”

Knight went on to reveal that CBD Whey Protein is also available to white label.

“As regulations on CBD products continue to evolve and open up, entrepreneurs like yourself are looking to get into the market in order to take advantage of the booming industry,” Knight noted before adding, “Creating your own CBD products however, can be costly, especially if you are looking to innovate and invent new strains for your products, while also needing to do laboratory testing on your product, designing labels, and setting up a manufacturing facility for packaging.”

Wholesale CBD products via white label, according to Knight, is one of the best ways to get into a market, with minimal initial investing and setup time, and “My CBD Solutions would love to be your provider.”

But that’s not all, CBD Pea Protein (https://www.mycbdsolutions.com/collections/cbd-pea-protein), is available to white label.

“Naturally vegan, plant-based pea protein helps support and maintain healthy muscle tissues and is also a great source of iron,” Knight stressed. “Enjoy delicious protein packed shakes with the added benefits of broad-spectrum cannabinoids. Quality hemp extract supplements support faster recovery and the reduction of inflammation that causes most sports related pain. Used before a workout, it provides the body vital fuel to benefit performance and used post workout for faster and more comfortable recovery.”

With over a decade of quality manufacturing experience, the company has developed and implemented quality procedures and controls that meet FDA Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards for both food and dietary supplements. The company’s facility was among the first in Florida to be a registered manufacturer of CBD consumables.

For more information, please visit https://www.mycbdsolutions.com/pages/about-cbd and https://www.mycbdsolutions.com/blogs/news.

About HempPure

We have made it our mission to facilitate your entrepreneurial spirit with superior and dependable CBD products. We are committed to minimizing the barriers that stop many from ever realizing the dream of their own brand or product line.

Contact Details:

5090 NW 18th Dr.

Gainesville, FL 32656

United States