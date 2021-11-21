Colton Duncan and Other Major Conservative Political Figures Meet at Mar-a-Lago for the Spirit of Lincoln Gala

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colton Duncan and other leading conservative figures gathered for the Spirit of Lincoln Gala 2021 hosted by the Log Cabin Republicans and Liberty Education Forum held at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on November 6. The Spirit of Lincoln Gala was a black-tie affair featuring some of the biggest and most powerful figures in conservative political circles. This year’s event honored former First Lady Melania Trump with the Spirit of Lincoln Award. “Melania Trump’s work as First Lady, from helping children reach their full potential to championing a more inclusive Republican Party, has been historic,” Log Cabin Republicans Managing Director Charles Moran said. “Her vocal support of Log Cabin Republicans has been a signal to Republicans everywhere that it is possible to simultaneously be conservative and support equality under the law for all Americans.”

Ambassador Richard Grenell received the Game Changer Award for an individual who “has gone above and beyond the call of duty to effectively champion the cause of LGBT conservatives and substantially improve the trajectory of our movement,” as noted by a Log Cabin Republicans spokesperson. Ambassador Grenell received the award for his visible role in the Trump Administration as the first openly gay man to serve in a cabinet-level position and his subsequent advocacy for the Log Cabin Republicans. His role championing President Trump’s campaign to end the criminalization of homosexuality internationally marked a significant commitment from the United States to protect the lives of LGBT individuals the globe.

The Majority Maker Award was presented to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for her efforts in the election of conservatives at all levels of government and for being a proven ally of the Log Cabin Republicans. Her work in leading the Committee’s bold steps toward building a representative and diverse bench as well as her enduring advocacy for Republican candidates across the country. Representative Chris Stewart was given the Congressional Champion Award for a member of Congress who is a proven leader for causes important to the conservative LGBT community.

Congressman Chris Stewart was the recipient of this year’s Congressional Champion Award for his introduction of and continued persistence for the Fairness For All Act in the 117th Congress.

Regarding the fun and festivities, Colton Duncan said, “Our bunch at Arsenal Media fit right in with this rowdy crowd and we were honored to be a part of the night. Log Cabin is one of our earliest and most successful clients. We enjoyed seeing some of our work featured at the event, namely our piece with First Lady Melania Trump. I look forward to visiting their home again very soon!”

About Colton Duncan

Colton Duncan is one of the most effective political consultants under the age of 30. Despite his young age, he has quickly established himself as one of the most trusted strategists in the “America First” movement. He has worked for a number of successful companies and now runs his own firm. Duncan is not one of those ordinary Beltway consultants. He is among the most outspoken and bold political strategists today. His new agency, Forty5 Strategies, delivers focused, hard-hitting viral approaches to campaigning and media outreach.

He has worked with Turning Point USA, one of the nation's leading conservative advocacy organizations, where he helped to establish TPUSA's Production Department in collaboration with the Movement's top leaders. Duncan subsequently moved on to work for Arsenal Media Group, one of the nation's hottest political firms. Arsenal has become a household name in political circles and is often regarded as the most innovative consulting business working today.

An interview with Colton Duncan has recently been featured in both Inspirery and Ideamensch. For more information, visit www.arsenalmediagroup.com