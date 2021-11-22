eDiscovery Today’s 2022 State of the Industry Report Survey Sponsored by EDRM Announced

Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) eDiscovery Today

I always end my blog posts by asking ‘So, what do you think?' The 2022 State of the Industry Report Survey has become an important indicator of the experiences of eDiscovery industry professionals.” — Doug Austin, founder and editor of eDiscovery Today

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce eDiscovery Today’s 2022 State of the Industry Report Survey Sponsored by EDRM.

The second annual eDiscovery Today 2022 State of the Industry Report Survey Sponsored by EDRM consists of ten questions, plus one EDRM bonus sponsor question and should take 1-2 minutes to complete. The survey will be conducted for several weeks and will be concluded when there is a statistically significant number of responses.

The results will be published in the 2022 State of the Industry Report sometime in January for those taking the survey and subscribers to the eDiscovery Today blog. No email addresses or individual responses will be shared with or distributed to third parties.

“Writing at least one blog post every business day, Doug Austin has his finger on the pulse of our eDiscovery community,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “It will be interesting to see the differences from year to year given our unprecedented times.”

Topics included are:

• Remote Work From Home (WFH) vs. Going Back to In Office Work

• Legal Technology In-Person Conferences, This Year and Next Year

• Use of Predictive Coding Technologies and Approaches

• Discovery From Mobile Devices

• Discovery From Collaboration Apps

• Business Trends in eDiscovery for 2022

• Biggest eDiscovery Related Trends for 2022

• The eDiscovery Challenge That Not Enough People Are Talking About

“I always end my blog posts by asking the question ‘So, what do you think?’,” said Doug Austin, founder and editor of eDiscovery Today. “I always want to know what our community and the readers of my blog think about the important topics that impact the eDiscovery industry today and the 2022 State of the Industry Report Survey has become an important indicator of the experiences of eDiscovery industry professionals.”

Take the survey here.

About eDiscovery Today

Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity and data privacy. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.

In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for over eleven years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.

Subscribe to eDiscovery Today at eDiscoveryToday.com

About EDRM

Empowering the leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates global practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

