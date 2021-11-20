Aviation Propulsion Systems Market Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2028

Reports And Data

The Global Aviation Propulsion Systems Market was valued at around USD 322.76 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a novel report on global Aviation Propulsion Systems market to offer a comprehensive analysis of the current and emerging industry trends. The report sheds light on market size, revenue growth, drivers, constraints, challenges, and growth opportunities along top 10 companies. The global Aviation Propulsion Systems market is expected to be valued at USD 322.76 Billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.80% throughout the forecast period of 2021-2028, according to Reports and Data.

An aviation propulsion system consists of an engine and propeller/propulsive nozzle. The propeller/propulsive nozzle converts the mechanical power generated from the engine into a propulsive force, generating thrust. The growing global connectivity has increased the demand for air travel, is a significant factor driving the aviation propulsion systems market forward. The ever increasing demand for lighter aviation engines, which can provide optimal thrust under various climatic situations, and the continuous advancement in aviation technology, will continue to boost the growth of the aviation propulsion systems market. The Non-Air Breathing propulsion systems are of different types, viz., Gas Turbines & Jet Engines, Ramjets & Scramjets, and Internal Combustion. The different types of Air Breathing propulsion systems are Hybrid Propulsion, Electric Propulsion, Solid Propulsion, and Liquid Propulsion.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers details about every market player along with company overview, product and service portfolio, financial planning, global position and license agreement. The global Aviation Propulsion Systems market is extremely competitive and comprise key players at regional and global level, focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, product launches to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

General Electric Company

United Technologies Corporation

Rolls-Royce plc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings

3W International

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Safran

GKN Aerospace

Market Overview:

Market segment based on Product:

Non-Air Breathing

Air Breathing

Electric

Market segment based on Application:

Aircraft

Missiles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Spacecraft

Regional Outlook:

The report offers in depth analysis of leading regions categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key questions addressed in the report:

What is the expected market size of global Aviation Propulsion Systems market over the forecast period?

Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth during the forecast period?

Which key factors are expected to driver global Aviation Propulsion Systems market throughout the forecast period?

Which key players are operating in the global Aviation Propulsion Systems market?

Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

