Medical Lighting Technologies Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Lighting Technologies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecast timeframe, the increasing government investment in healthcare facilities is anticipated to accelerate the market growth of medical lightning technologies. Besides,In developing countries, the growing proliferation of hospitals is anticipated to further boost the market growth. During the forecast period, the Intensive Care Units (ICU) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market. The current trends of the Medical Lighting Technologies market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Medical Lighting Technologies market report. Due to the many advantages of LED lighting solutions in hospitals, the Light-Emitting Diode ( LED) segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast timeframe. LED hospital lighting reduces downtime and maintenance expenditures and greatly reduces energy costs as well. As patients are treated for 24 hours in ICU, which involves monitoring changing daytime rhythms, medical staff can check patients more reliably at any time with improved lighting systems.

The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors. It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation.As patients are treated for 24 hours in ICU, which involves monitoring changing daytime rhythms, medical staff can check patients more reliably at any time with improved lighting systems. April 2019, Brandon Medical Co Ltd. Introduced i2i, a smart operating theatre solution.

Key participants include Getinge AB, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Eaton Corporation plc, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Cree Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Burton Medical Products Corporation, Brandon Medical Co Ltd., DRE Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others.

The rising government expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and the growing number of hospitals in the emerging economies are driving the demand for the market. The report studies the historical data of the Medical Lighting Technologies market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. Furthermore, Technically advanced and specialized lighting solutions are often needed for operation theatres since these solutions play a very important role in the efficient operation, Which is expected to stimulate the market growth in the forecast period. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Medical Lighting Technologies industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Medical Lighting Technologies market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Medical Lighting Technologies Market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty lighting

Surgical lighting systems

Surface-mounted Lights

Troffers

Accessories

Examination lighting systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intensive care units (ICU)

Operating room/surgical suites

Examination rooms

Others

Regional Analysis of the Medical Lighting Technologies Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

