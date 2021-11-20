Military Robots Market, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Military Robots Market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over forecast period. Key factors providing impetus to market revenue growth are increasing use of robots in areas prone to CBRN attacks, increasing use of robots for mine countermeasures, and increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in life-threatening tasks.

Military robots are self-contained or remote-controlled machines that are used for surveillance, search and rescue, and transportation in military. The changing nature of combat, as well as the exorbitant expenses and soldier deaths, encourage robot deployments in modern fights. As a result of high soldier deaths in previous wars, several governments have invested in new robotic systems to maintain a fleet of UUVs, UAVs, and UGVs for important mission missions.

Major Companies Profiled:

BAE Systems plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

SAAB AB

The global defense & aerospace industry foreseen to register robust revenue growth in the coming years

Substantial investments by government or federal agencies in the defense & aerospace industry, rising incidences of cross-border conflicts and warfare around the globe, and growing number of defense and intelligence agencies worldwide are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the global defense & aerospace industry. Emergence of state-of-the-art air force intelligence and surveillance techniques and solutions, increasing adoption of advanced military aircraft such as UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and target drones, and surging demand for aerospace and defense cybersecurity solutions are other major factors bolstering industry revenue growth.

Regional Segmentation of the Global Military Robots Market:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

K.

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

