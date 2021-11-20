Electronic Warfare Market Report 2020 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2027
The Global Electronic Warfare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 36.75 billion by 2027
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electronic Warfare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 36.75 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, rising cybercrimes involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others During the projected era, It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation. The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors influencing the market growth. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Electronic Warfare industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Electronic Warfare market. Electronic Warfare Market Size – USD 27.06 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Higher usage of Electronic Warfare in defense intelligence agencies. The report studies the historical data of the Electronic Warfare market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.
The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Electronic Warfare industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. The global market landscape of Electronic Warfare is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Electronic Warfare market. The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes and commercial applications .This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers. Also higher usage of space-based command and control infrastructure and smart city command center applications are expected to fuel the market growth. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Military Commands
Homeland Security & Cyber Protection
Military Critical Infrastructure
Routine Operations
Emergency Services
Transportation System
Others
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
EW Equipment
Identification Friend or Foe
Radar Warning Receiver
Laser Warning Receiver
IR Missile Warning System
Direction Finders
Directed Energy Weapons
Anti-radiation Missiles
Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM)
Emission Control
Interference Mitigation
Counter UAV System
Electronic Warfare Operational Support (EWOS)
Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Land
Airborne
Naval
Joint
Space
Regional Overview:
The global Electronic Warfare market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Electronic Warfare market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.
Market Taxonomy:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
• Definition and forecast parameters
• Methodology and forecast parameters
• Data Sources
Chapter 2:
Executive Summary
• Business trends
• Regional trends
• Product trends
• End-use trends
Chapter 3:
Industry Insights
• Industry segmentation
• Industry landscape
• Vendor matrix
• Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4:
Regional Landscape
Chapter 5:
Company Profile
• Business Overview
• Financial Data
• Product Landscape
• Strategic Outlook
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Electronic Warfare market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Electronic Warfare market
Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments
Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016-2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
