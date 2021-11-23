Discover Your True Soulful Nature and Who You Really Are with Anna Schlinghoff's New Book The Soul's Human Experience.
Amidst today’s Great Resignation, people are rapidly re-evaluating what they want from their lives.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to experience a profound remembering of who humans really are and why they’re here on Earth.
Now more than ever, people are seeking deeper connections and asking themselves if the life they’re living is the life they really want. Everyone comes here for a reason, but sometimes that reason is clouded by daily life as a human being. Navigating the human experience can be difficult without a compass to lead the way, and that compass is the soul.
Soul energy is immense, as experienced by Anna when she had the opportunity to interact with a crossed-over friend. The proof that people seek that there is more to physical human existence lives within everyone. Her new book, The Soul’s Human Experience is a guidebook for what lies at the intersection of eternal soul and finite body, and how to get the most out of it.
Reiki Master Anna Schlinghoff presents many “AHA” moments that will remind people of their true soulful nature, why they’re here, and what their purpose is. Anna shares her journey alongside powerful reminders on how to find joy and fulfillment in life.
It’s time to embrace the soul’s human experience.
"Anna Schlinghoff has created a user's manual for people that are just discovering that maybe there is more to life than we think inside our ordinary, day to day reality. All spiritual seekers have a moment where we wake up to the fact that we actually have a soul, and then wonder what it really is and how we are supposed to take care of it. The Soul's Human Experience answers the big questions about where we came from and what we are supposed to do with our time here. This book is a treasure and is something I wish I had when I had for my own spiritual awakening." - Lisa Campion, author of The Art of Psychic Reiki and Energy Healing for Empaths
Anna Schlinghoff is an intuitive spiritual coach, Reiki Master, and trained Human Design reader on a mission to level up the planet, one person at a time, by helping people remember who they are, why they’re here, and what they’re capable of.
Anna’s decade-long spiritual journey of learning, growing, and healing shines through in her book about soul remembrance, connection, and purpose. Anna believes that everyone has a right to understand their soul and its human journey. At age 20, Anna was gifted the experience of “touching” a soul. By age 31, she could no longer ignore the fact that too many people were unaware of their fundamental truths and set out to change this. She understood the power in this knowledge and its need to be communicated in a clear, digestible way. Everything Anna shares is with the purpose of bringing about profound shifts in consciousness for healing and self-improvement. The Soul’s Human Experience is Anna’s first book.
