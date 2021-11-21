New York Times Omits In Trump Time Book From Its November 21 Non-fiction Bestseller List
Despite large sales, The New York Times has omitted In Trump Time: A Journal of America’s Plague Year from its November 21 non-fiction bestseller list.
In Trump should have been listed on the New York Times bestseller according to sales data from Bookscan”WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Times has omitted In Trump Time: A Journal of America’s Plague Year (All Seasons Press) from its November 21 non-fiction bestseller list published today. In the opinion of In Trump Time author Peter Navarro: “The omission of In Trump Time from the NYT bestseller list despite its massive sales is a clear demonstration of the Gray Lady’s editorial policy to omit books from its bestseller list that run contrary to its partisan editorial posture.
— Peter Navarro
According to statistics published by Bookscan, the definitive industry source used for book rankings, Navarro’s In Trump Time should have been placed at least #3 on the New York Times list. All Seasons Press publisher Louise Burke voiced this opinion: “The New York Times has a long history of knocking conservative authors off their bestseller lists. Yet such an exclusion has significant knock-on effects as books that don’t appear on the NYT list are often unable to develop momentum and reach a broader audience.”
In Trump Time was listed as the #2 non-fiction book on the USA Today bestseller list for a similar period while In Trump Time ranked #9 overall on Amazon including both fiction and non-fiction books. In Trump Time also had roughly three times the sales of over half of the books on the NYT Top 15 list.
New York Times Non-Fiction Bestseller List November 21 Units Sold (Bookscan)
The Lyrics: 1956 to Present Paul McCartney 36,954
Immune Phillipp Detmer 38,525
The President and the Freedom Fighter Brian Kilmeade 28,587
The Storyteller Dave Grohl 20,636
Best Wishes, Warmest Regards Daniel Levy & Eugene Levy 15,838
Woke Up This Morning Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa 14,166
Going There Katie Couric 12,946
Renegades Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen 10,677
To Rescue the Republic Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney 11,710
Taste Stanley Tucci 9,579
E.R. Nurses James Patterson and Matt Eversmann 10,231
Wholehearted Faith Rachael Held Evans 10,069
The Boys Ron Howard and Clint Howard 9,000
NOT ON NYT LIST
In Trump Time Peter Navarro 33,314
