“BICENTENNIAL PANAMA EVENT FASHION, ART & CULTURE” TO BE HELD IN PHILADELPHIA “THE CITY OF BROTHERLY LOVE”
The Bicentennial Panama Event Fashion, Art, & Culture celebration will be hosted by the representative office of the General Consulate of Panama City in Philadelphia with an afternoon of Panamanian fashion, music, and art culture with the participation of The Cultural Ambassadors of Panama, Los Rabanes, Fashion Designers featuring Ancestral Panamanian Designs, and Folkloric dances. The Folkloric dances rhythms that reflect Panamanian cultural dances featuring el “Tamborito.”
“El Tamborito” is among many folk dances of Panama. This dance is unique to the country because it introduces the rhythm and dances of Panama. The dance is a costume that reflects the Spanish influence and culture. “El Tamborito”, literally translated to "the Little Drum", is a genre of Panamanian Folkloric music and dance dating back as early as the 17th century. In addition, the event will feature local and international artists such as Udini La Voz, Thony Sabana (www.thonysabana.com) and Dr. Suave 1 and his band (www.drsuave1.com)
The “ BICENTENNIAL PANAMA EVENT FASHION, ART & CULTURE'' is organized by The representative office of the General Consulate of Panama City in Philadelphia who’s representative is Hon. Georgia Athanasopulos. “The BICENTENNIAL PANAMA EVENT FASHION, ART & CULTURE'' will be held on Sunday November 21, 2021 at Drexel University Mitchell Auditorium in the Bossone Research Enterprise Center: 3140 Market Street ,Philadelphia, PA 19104.
The Bicentennial celebration will follow with a ceremony which will be held on Monday November 22, 2021 at 11:100 outside the City Hall of Philadelphia. The ceremony program will entertain the raising of the Panamanian flag in Philadelphia City Hall.
Proceeds will Benefit the Children’s Hospital of Panama. Donations from $60.00 per person. Tickets on Eventbrite.
The “ BICENTENNIAL PANAMA FASHION, ART & CULTURE'' event in Philadelphia has been Sponsored by: Drexel University Westphal College of Media Arts & Design, COPA Airlines, Fundación Alberto Motta, Carisam Samuel Meisel, Melrose Dinner, CHOP Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Holt Logistics Corp., Qyutech Dubai, Varela Hnos., EUROSTYLE Designs and the Mendoza Group among others.
As a visitor or program participant at Drexel, you agree to adhere to Drexel public health guidelines for wearing masks and taking other steps to do your part to maximally reduce the risk of coronavirus infection among our campus community. (https://drexel.edu/coronavirus/visitors/health-checker-pass/)
The consulate general of Panama in Philadelphia may provide a range of consular services such as visa and passport processing as well as document legalization. Please contact the office directly for information about which consular services they offer.
The consulate general of Panama in Philadelphia is located at 124 Chestnut Street, Suite 1 and can be contacted by telephone on 215-574-2994 as well as by email panama@foreignconsulate.com
The event will be live stream on AR RECORDS TV NETWORK (WWW.ARRECORDSTVNETWORK.COM)
