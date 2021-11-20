On December 4, an online worldwide all-inclusive conference titled "Global Crisis. Time for the Truth" will be held

Live broadcast on December 4, 2021 at 15.00 (GMT) / 100 languages of simultaneous interpreting / 180 countries Creative Society Project GLOBAL CRISIS. TIME FOR THE TRUTH.

Climate Change. There can be no doubt that the world today is balancing on the edge. The media writes about it, makes reports and documentaries.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 4, scientists and experts will inform the international community at a volunteer media platform about the most important issues: climate change, the state of ecology, and the topicality of the Creative format of society. There can be no doubt that the world today is balancing on the edge. The media writes about it, makes reports and documentaries. However, until now there has been no comprehensive and holistic picture of what is happening.The forerunner of the December online event is the international conference " Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone ", which was held on July 24. It is an event that fully reveals the essence of the changes taking place in the world. Simultaneous interpreting for the conference was provided by volunteers in 72 languages, and it was broadcast on thousands of online platforms, podcasts and social networks. The large-scale event explored the cause-and-effect relationships of the economic, environmental, social, and climate crises.Among dozens of internationally renowned speakers, Satyajit Bhatkal, a famous Indian television and film director, spoke at the conference about the main multi-level problem -- first of all, about climate change, which in many countries is passing a point of no return. Satyajit noted in his speech about the critical crisis period on Earth; about the global problem of the gap between social strata, about the lack of understanding and disunity among countries; about the need to unite civilization in order to survive in an unstable environment.The UN ambassador for world peace, Senior Redemption Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), writer, and publicist Sir Patrick Bijou, on his part, shared his views at the conference on the grave danger of the ongoing climate anomalies. Among other things, he spoke about the problems in the law with regard to migration issues; about the need to provide legal status for displaced persons in the event of natural disasters. Because at present, despite millions of refugees who have already lost their homes due to natural disasters, there is no legal status for such people. In addition, Patrick Bijou noted the need to consolidate society at large and stressed the importance of implementing the Creative Society format.Among other speakers who presented their reports at the conference were: Alexei Lyubushin, Doctor of Science (Physics and Mathematics), Professor at the Russian Academy of Sciences; Charles Moore from the USA, a famous oceanologist who discovered the "trash continent" in the Pacific Ocean; Sheila Bonnick from Great Britain, a singer, songwriter, member of the early years of the world-famous Boney M. band; Vladimir Syvorotkin, Doctor of Science in Geology and Mineralogy, a leading researcher at the Department of Geology of Lomonosov Moscow State University, and many others.You can watch the full scientific-research conference "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone" and the next one, which will be held on December 4, " Global Crisis. Time for the Truth '' at the website creativesociety.com . The goal of the conference is to honestly and openly inform humanity about the scale of the climate and environmental crises, the impending threats, and the real way out.

