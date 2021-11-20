Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer booster doses authorized for all ages 18 and up Eligible Michiganders should plan to get booster doses six months after primary mRNA series or two months after single dose of Johnson & Johnson

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Nov. 19, 2021

CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - Following FDA approval, recommendations from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the endorsement of the CDC director, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging all eligible Michiganders to get a Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer booster vaccine if they have received their primary COVID-19 vaccines.

"Vaccines are the way out of the pandemic, and now we can protect ourselves further from COVID-19 which is currently surging in our state," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "There is an ample supply of vaccines available, and we urge all eligible Michiganders to get their booster dose as soon as possible."

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may prefer the vaccine type they originally received and others may prefer to get a different type of booster vaccine. CDC's recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. Consult your healthcare provider if there is a question which vaccine is appropriate for you.

Michiganders should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization record with them when getting their booster dose, which are available at any vaccine provider. Downloadable immunization records are accessible free at the Michigan Immunization Portal. To obtain their record, Michiganders must create a MILogin account at Michigan.gov/MiImmsportal and upload a valid government issued photo ID such as a driver's license, state ID or passport. If you do not have records in the portal contact your healthcare provider or local health department.

As previously recommended, Michiganders with moderately to severely compromised immune systems should receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This additional dose is intended to improve the response of people who are immunocompromised to their initial vaccine series.

To date more than 5.6 million Michiganders aged 5 and up have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines. Michigan is making good progress on boosters and third doses, with over 1.1 million administered to date, making the state 7th nationwide in booster doses. From January to November 5, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 88% of COVID cases, 88.2% of hospitalizations and 87.7% of deaths. Many Michiganders are still in need of the extra protection provided by booster doses, including residents of long-term care facilities where outbreaks can spread quickly and extra protection is strongly recommended.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

