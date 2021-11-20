An Open Letter to President Obama, President Biden, Governor Murphy, and Senator Booker.

Use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other. Use your mind/'I' to heal your brain. You can get rid of your emotional baggage ASAP.

America needs to create an emotional health industry to Build Back Better by creating a thriving America by focusing on emotional health and brain education,

Please either prove us wrong or show us a better plan. Otherwise please use our innovations to make America into an emotional health superpower. Please help us in making a movie on emotional health.” — Sajid Khan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ever since President Obama announced his first run for the White House till the latest Governor Murphy rally before the current election, the 4th R Foundation has been handing their Wisdom 3.0 solutions to each one of the above leaders. No one has so far taken them seriously.The 4th R Foundation is an activist organization for emotional health that generates wisdom. They have published thousands of articles on wisdom and emotional health-related topics like the following.They are now in the process of publishing the Emotional Health Magazine:Here is their founder's ebook:The experts have promoted and focused on emotional intelligence which is the smoke where emotional health is the fire. Why will they agree to focus on emotional health when they have written books and made money by promoting emotional intelligence?Here are some questions the 4th R foundation would like to ask the leaders.Are any of the experts they believe in and listen to fulfilling the dream of our prophets, philosophers, and sages by unmuting the mystery of wisdom?Is even one expert showing a simple path to a wise society?Some do talk of well-being but how clear is their path to well-being?Do any of them address all the ills of society by helping fix emotional health issues?Isn't Brain education under their radar screen?Are they not ignoring the fundamental factor of emotional health being the foundation of a thriving society?Are they asking and answering 'Why only 20% of students graduate on time?'Is any one of them proposing a whole new industry? The Emotional Health and Brain Education Industry will create massive employment, health, happiness, and prosperity.Can any one of them prove that wisdom is a science?Does any expert explain the ill consequences of lumping the brain and mind as just the mind?Is anyone of them proposing anywhere close to the number of applications the 4th R Foundation's Wisdom 3.0 formula has generated?Are any of the experts even mentioning the biggest crisis of America being an emotional health mess? There is a need to take action to stop raising trophy self-images that create tribes and emotionally handicapped individuals, messing up every sector of society.Is anyone of the experts proposing shortcuts to wisdom?Can anyone of the experts answer the question of why women live longer, commit much less crime, are more loving, responsible, and peaceful?If the experts know what is the mind then how come there is no chapter on the mind in High School textbooks?Please google,'sajid wisdom einpresswire' to access our hundreds of published articles on wisdom.Kind Regards and Good Luck!

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR APPLICATIONS THAT I HAVE HANDED OVER TO BIDEN-HARRIS TO USE AS THEIR OWN.