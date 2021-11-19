Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,894 in the last 365 days.

Fish and Game Commission to meet via conference call Nov. 22 to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via conference call Monday, Nov. 22 at 11:00 a.m. MST. The Commission will get an update on the recent cases of Chronic Wasting Disease and consider designating a CWD Management Zone, setting an emergency hunt for sampling, and more. See the agenda at Fish and Game's Commission webpage. 

The conference call will be hosted at the Southwest Regional Office in Nampa, 15950 North Gate Blvd., but the public can listen to the conference call by visiting any Fish and Game regional office.

There will be no opportunity for public comment or questions during the meeting.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).

You just read:

Fish and Game Commission to meet via conference call Nov. 22 to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.