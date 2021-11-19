Fish and Game Commission to meet via conference call Nov. 22 to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via conference call Monday, Nov. 22 at 11:00 a.m. MST. The Commission will get an update on the recent cases of Chronic Wasting Disease and consider designating a CWD Management Zone, setting an emergency hunt for sampling, and more. See the agenda at Fish and Game's Commission webpage.

The conference call will be hosted at the Southwest Regional Office in Nampa, 15950 North Gate Blvd., but the public can listen to the conference call by visiting any Fish and Game regional office.

There will be no opportunity for public comment or questions during the meeting.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).