Submit Release
News Search

There were 202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,448 in the last 365 days.

SUPPLY & HEALTH EQUIPMENT COMPANY GRANTED ANNUAL ALLOCATION of THRACE LEVEL 3 SURGICAL MASKS FOR U.S. MARKET

Thrace Level 3 Surgical Masks for U.S. Market

Supply & Health Equipment Company - Preferred Distributor Thrace Level 3 Surgical Masks

Highest Quality - Thrace Level 3 Surgical Masks for U.S. Market Under FDA EUA

Supply & Health Equipment Company - Thrace Level 3 Surgical Masks of Highest Quality

THRACE LEVEL III SURGICAL MASKS, GRANTED FDA EUA, AVAILABLE for LONG-TERM SUPPLY CONTRACTS at COMPETITIVE FIXED PRICING

WILMINGTON, DELEWARE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply & Health Equipment Company, Inc. (SHE Company, a Delaware Corporation), the preferred long-term distribution partner for Thrace Group masks in the U.S., announced it has been allocated large quantities of Thrace Surgical Masks (ASTM F2100 Level 3, BFE >98%, PFE >98%), after the recent Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). This product is fully sourced and manufactured in the European Union, and it is now immediately available for sale in large quantities in the U.S. It is ideal for government and healthcare purchasers seeking the highest quality standards, from a leading manufacturer of technical filtration materials supplied to many industries.

Thrace Surgical Masks are already U.S. Customs-cleared and on-the-ground in the U.S. SHE Company sells in large bulk quantities at very competitive prices for such high-quality products. Current minimum order quantities are 10,000 boxes of 50-count masks. Annual volume capacity via SHE Company of the Thrace Level III Surgical Masks are available for at least the next five years at fixed prices.

Given the continuing need in the U.S. and elsewhere for Level III Surgical Masks, the placement orders for continual long-term supply couldn’t be more urgent. The Centers for Disease Control and other leading healthcare organizations have mandated the use of masks in many environments. Supplies remain constrained, and SHE Company is helping to alleviate this unmet urgent need. These products are also ideal for stockpiling ahead of the next infection waves from COVID-19 and other viruses such as influenza.

Supply & Health Equipment Company, Inc. (SHE Company), based in Delaware, U.S., sells the highest quality products from major manufacturers with a long-term successful track record of delivering product in large quantities. These products include surgical masks and respirators, gowns and drapes, surgical gloves, test kits and other products. Its near-term focus is on its key long-term preferred distribution partnership with Thrace Group to supply the newly FDA granted EUA Level III Surgical Masks to large U.S. government and healthcare customers.

Contact SHE Company for volume requests, pricing and fulfillment via info@she-company.com and via its website: she-company.com and to learn more about its U.S. partnership with Thrace Group.

Supply & Health Equipment Company, Inc.
+1 415-496-6339
email us here
SHE Company

You just read:

SUPPLY & HEALTH EQUIPMENT COMPANY GRANTED ANNUAL ALLOCATION of THRACE LEVEL 3 SURGICAL MASKS FOR U.S. MARKET

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.