SUPPLY & HEALTH EQUIPMENT COMPANY GRANTED ANNUAL ALLOCATION of THRACE LEVEL 3 SURGICAL MASKS FOR U.S. MARKET
THRACE LEVEL III SURGICAL MASKS, GRANTED FDA EUA, AVAILABLE for LONG-TERM SUPPLY CONTRACTS at COMPETITIVE FIXED PRICINGWILMINGTON, DELEWARE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply & Health Equipment Company, Inc. (SHE Company, a Delaware Corporation), the preferred long-term distribution partner for Thrace Group masks in the U.S., announced it has been allocated large quantities of Thrace Surgical Masks (ASTM F2100 Level 3, BFE >98%, PFE >98%), after the recent Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). This product is fully sourced and manufactured in the European Union, and it is now immediately available for sale in large quantities in the U.S. It is ideal for government and healthcare purchasers seeking the highest quality standards, from a leading manufacturer of technical filtration materials supplied to many industries.
Thrace Surgical Masks are already U.S. Customs-cleared and on-the-ground in the U.S. SHE Company sells in large bulk quantities at very competitive prices for such high-quality products. Current minimum order quantities are 10,000 boxes of 50-count masks. Annual volume capacity via SHE Company of the Thrace Level III Surgical Masks are available for at least the next five years at fixed prices.
Given the continuing need in the U.S. and elsewhere for Level III Surgical Masks, the placement orders for continual long-term supply couldn’t be more urgent. The Centers for Disease Control and other leading healthcare organizations have mandated the use of masks in many environments. Supplies remain constrained, and SHE Company is helping to alleviate this unmet urgent need. These products are also ideal for stockpiling ahead of the next infection waves from COVID-19 and other viruses such as influenza.
Supply & Health Equipment Company, Inc. (SHE Company), based in Delaware, U.S., sells the highest quality products from major manufacturers with a long-term successful track record of delivering product in large quantities. These products include surgical masks and respirators, gowns and drapes, surgical gloves, test kits and other products. Its near-term focus is on its key long-term preferred distribution partnership with Thrace Group to supply the newly FDA granted EUA Level III Surgical Masks to large U.S. government and healthcare customers.
Contact SHE Company for volume requests, pricing and fulfillment via info@she-company.com and via its website: she-company.com and to learn more about its U.S. partnership with Thrace Group.
Supply & Health Equipment Company, Inc.
+1 415-496-6339
email us here
SHE Company