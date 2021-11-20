Minnesota Author T.K. O’Neill Returns to Early Pulp Stories and New Noir Novella
The Crime/Noir Northwoods Pulp Reloaded Ebook Released by Bluestone PressMINNESOTA, US, November 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In author T.K. O’Neill’s world, friendly campfires and twinkling stars can conceal a vast darkness in the great northern forest. Whether it’s in the land itself or in the people who live there, the raw and plaintive stories in O’Neill’s Northwoods Pulp Reloaded allow for both possibilities.
Just released, Northwoods Pulp Reloaded ebook includes three short stories and one novel. The shorts include “Hole in the World,” where a renegade member of the trench coat gang heads north for his share, the woman he loves and his freedom; “Snowmobile Stick-up” involving outlaw snowmobilers, a bank heist, a driving blizzard and pursuers other than the law; and “The Devil You Say” featuring a down-on-his-luck reporter who believes he’s found his ticket to the big time through his investigation of devil worship in a small, Wisconsin town. The novel, “My Ship Comes In,” begins as a Minnesota man, with two dead men in his wake, flees to every northerner’s preferred hideout: Florida. But temptation is everywhere in the Sunshine State and soon he finds himself waiting on a remote beach for a sailboat loaded with contraband.
O’Neill is the author of several crime noir and hardboiled stories, including Fly in the Milk, Dead Low Winter, South Texas Tangle, Jackpine Savages and Dive Bartender: Sibling Rivalry. A sequel to the latter, Dive Bartender: Flowers in the Desert, is set for release in early 2022.
Bluestone Press was established in 1999 and has since published the crime fiction of T.K, O’Neill. Northwoods Pulp Reloaded (ISBN 9781736144602) is available for $3.99 in ebook format through major online book retailers, https://books2read.com/u/mlEM1B and at bluestonesblog.com.
Cover was designed by Kim McAndrews.
Amazon author profile: https://www.amazon.com/T.K.-ONeill/e/B09HPBWMJF
Contact: Thomas O’Neill
218.724.5806
bluestonepress@outlook.com
www.bluestonesblog.com
