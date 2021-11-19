Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra: All Adults Are Now Eligible for COVID-19 Booster Shots

On the heels of the FDA and CDC decisions to expand COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra issued following statement:

“All adults are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots. After thorough review of the data, we are following the science, which shows boosters can help increase people’s protection from COVID-19 and help us reduce infections and severe outcomes. This is especially important ahead of the winter months, where we all spend more time indoors. I am grateful to the hard-working scientists at the FDA and CDC for their rigorous, independent decision-making on booster shots and their ongoing commitment to keeping us all safe.

“As President Biden has said, we are committed to using every tool at our disposal to fight the virus on our path out of the pandemic, and boosters are important for strengthening people’s protection from disease and helping us stave off a worse winter surge. We will continue to pull every lever we have to get all Americans vaccinated, but for the adults who are already vaccinated, you can get your booster six months after your second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna, or two months after your single dose of J&J. Getting a booster can help keep you—and those around you—even safer. If you are eligible, please go to vaccines.gov to find available vaccine near you and schedule your booster appointment today.”