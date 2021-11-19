House Democrats Pass Build Back Better Act and Enact the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Build an Economy that Works for All

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

Today, the House passed the Build Back Better Act, transformational legislation that makes opportunities available and equitable for all Americans. The Build Back Better Act ensures families can access affordable child care, makes universal pre-K available to children across the country, extends the Child Tax Credit, and provides access to affordable home care for seniors.

The Build Back Better Act provides the largest expansion in access to affordable health care since the Affordable Care Act, reducing premiums for 9 million Americans and expanding access to coverage for 4 million Americans who are stuck in the Medicaid gap in non-expansion states. It also lowers the cost of prescription drugs and includes a cap to ensure no American with diabetes pays more than $35 a month for insulin.

This bill also represents our nation’s most substantial federal contribution to the fight against the climate crisis, directing $555 billion toward cutting greenhouse gas emissions by more than a gigaton by 2030, ensuring cleaner air and water, investing in more energy-efficient buildings and industrial practices, reducing energy costs for consumers, and creating high-paying jobs for American workers in the process.

Importantly, the Build Back Better Act is fully paid for and will reduce the national deficit by making sure that large corporations and the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share. The Build Back Better Act now moves to the Senate, where I know my colleagues will work expeditiously to ensure we can deliver this achievement for the American people.

Today’s legislative victory follows President Biden signing another piece of his historic agenda into law on Monday: the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will make long overdue investments in repairing our nation’s roads, bridges, and ports, while expanding access to broadband internet. This law is estimated to create two million jobs per year over the next decade, while making the largest investment in clean energy transmission and electric vehicle infrastructure in history. I am glad to see the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act enact important policy recommendations from the Make It In America plan, which will help businesses and workers get ahead in today’s economy.

In advancing President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda, House Democrats remain committed to unlocking economic potential for American workers and families. I look forward to continuing our work For The People in the December work period. Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn more about how House Democrats are working For the People. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE:

On Advancing the Build Back Better Act