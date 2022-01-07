The Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Georgia to call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste if Before 1982 He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

"The Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran who now lung cancer in Georgia or their family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation." ” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

ATLANTA , GEORGIA , USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in Georgia or their family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be serious financial compensation if the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy before 1982. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Georgia and he had constant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard before 1982 we want you to get serious about financial compensation. The most important information attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste will need is the specifics of how your loved one was exposed to asbestos in the navy. The asbestos exposure must have taken place before 1982 as attorney Erik Karst is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 with a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Georgia or anywhere in the nation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with lung cancer in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon or anywhere in Georgia. https://Georgia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, workers at Maxwell Air Force Base or Fort Rucker, workers at one of Georgia’s 8 power plants, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.