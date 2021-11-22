Spiritual Care Resources App Created to Keep the Latest Best Practices and Research at Your Fingertips
Spiritual Care Association Introduces New App
I love the app! It is very user friendly. I like having instant access to the SCA material (which in my mind, is state of the art) -- articles, videos, assessments.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spiritual Care Association (SCA) announced today a new member benefit also available to the general public, The Spiritual Care Resources App, a mobile and desktop app designed by chaplains for chaplains, providing instant access to resources and practices of different beliefs and cultures. The app can be accessed at www.SpiritualCareResources.org.
The expertly curated content was developed to build understanding and enhance a chaplain’s practice with quick access to the latest and best tools for helping a patient, family member or stressed staff member, or any other person needing spiritual care.
“Our goal in creating the app was to present to the professional chaplaincy field, curated, evidence-based best practices, available on demand, anywhere, anytime,” said Rev. Eric J. Hall, president and CEO of HealthCare Chaplaincy Network, Inc. “We offer resources for chaplains serving people of all faith traditions and diversity of spirituality, including those who are not members of a specific faith heritage or do not identify as believing in any faith. We hope this resource will enhance the practice of chaplains throughout the world.”
The Spiritual Care Resources App aggregates the latest best practices and research in spiritual care. The app is fully annotated and its content is updated regularly.
After reviewing the app, SCA member Ronda Walker Weaver, Palliative Care Chaplain at Utah Valley Hospital, said, “I love the app! It is very user friendly. I like having instant access to the SCA material (which in my mind, is state of the art) -- articles, videos, assessments. I try and read/peruse this while between patients or even while on the elevator!”
Spiritual Care Resources can be downloaded from the App Store or from Google Play by searching for: Spiritual Care Resources. The desktop version of the app can also be accessed directly from www.SpiritualCareResources.org.
The Spiritual Care Association is proud to offer this incredible resource completely free to SCA members (a $30 annual value). Members can claim this benefit by logging in to the member portal and following the instructions online. There are also customized versions for Healthcare Chaplains, First Responder Chaplains and Hospice and Palliative Care Chaplains.
HealthCare Chaplaincy Network™ (HCCN), founded in 1961, is a global health care nonprofit organization that offers spiritual care-related information and resources, and professional chaplaincy services in hospitals, other health care settings, and online. Its mission is to advance the integration of spiritual care in health care through clinical practice, research and education in order to improve patient experience and satisfaction and to help people faced with illness and grief find comfort and meaning--whoever they are, whatever they believe, wherever they are. For more information, visit www.healthcarechaplaincy.org call 212-644-1111.
The Spiritual Care Association (SCA) is the first multidisciplinary, international professional membership association for spiritual care providers that includes a comprehensive evidence-based model that defines, delivers, trains and tests for the provision of high-quality spiritual care. SCA, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a nonprofit affiliate of HealthCare Chaplaincy Network, a global nonprofit organization focused on spiritual-related clinical care, research and education. Visit www.SpiritualCareAssociation.org, call 212-644-1111.
